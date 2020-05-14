Over 26,000 Cases of Coronavirus in Indiana as New Totals Are Reported

More statewide coronavirus cases and deaths were reported by the Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday, May 14.

According to ISDH’s Thursday, May 14 report, 634 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

With the addition of Thursday’s positive cases, the total number of Indiana residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus is now 26,053.

ISDH reported 26 new COVID-19 deaths in the Hoosier State on Thursday, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the state to 1,508.

To date, 160,239 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 154,083 on Wednesday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Thursday, May 14, there are now:

195 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 2 total deaths – 4,746 total tested

140 total positive tests in Warrick County – 21 total deaths – 1,005 total tested

57 total positive tests in Daviess County – 15 total deaths – 488 total tested

22 total positive tests in Knox County – 452 total tested

69 total positive tests in Dubois County – 2 total death – 462 total tested

16 total positive tests in Posey County – 236 total tested

19 total positive tests in Perry County – 249 total tested

8 total positive tests in Gibson County – 253 total tested

7 total positive tests in Spencer County – 1 total death – 203 total tested

3 total positive test in Pike County – 89 total tested

The Indiana county with the highest amount of new positive coronavirus cases was Johnson County, at 116.

Other Indiana counties with 10 or more new positive cases on Thursday were:

Allen (27)

Bartholomew (12)

Boone (14)

Elkhart (48)

Hamilton (10)

Lake (98)

Marion (103)

Porter (11)

St. Joseph (42)

Vigo (12)

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

As of Thursday, May 14, ISDH reports 40.5% of ICU beds and 79.8% of ventilators as available at hospitals throughout the state.

ISDH’s Wednesday reported listed 42.1% of ICU beds and 80.6% of ventilators as available.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

