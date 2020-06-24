$25M in CARES Funding to Help Hoosiers Struggling With Rent

The Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will use $25 million in federal CARES Act funding to help Hoosiers struggling to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday.

The program will provide up to $500 in assistance for four months, totaling a maximum of $2,000 in assistance to eligible renters to help cover past and ongoing rent payments or late fees.

Rental assistance through this program is available to residents in all Indiana counties except Marion, where a local $15 million CARES Act-funded program will provide aid to Marion County renters.

To be eligible, renters must meet the following criteria:

Lost their job or part of their income due to COVID-19

Current household income, including unemployment, is less than the household income on March 6

Have not received rental assistance from another source

Approximately 12,000 Indiana households could be helped. Payments will be made directly to the landlord, and the landlord must agree to participate.

Applications will be accepted online starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 13.

