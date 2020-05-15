252 New Cases Reported in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, May 15 reported 252 new cases of COVID-19, including four additional deaths.

The health department says Kentucky has a total of 7,444 cases and 332 deaths statewide. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Deaths Reported in Kentucky

The deaths reported Friday include a 66-year-old man and a 60-year-old man from Fayette, an 80-year-old woman from Jefferson and a 74-year-old man from Campbell.

KDPH Data Based on Race, Ethnicity, and Sex:

