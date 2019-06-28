25,000 Fireworks Recalled After 8 Year Old Boy Loses Hand

About 25,000 fireworks are being recalled after a recent tragedy in Indiana.

This comes after two young boys found a broken talon rocket and lit it, resulting in the 8 year old boy to lose his hand. Now, 18 different products are being taken off the shelves at Grandma’s Fireworks in Indianapolis. The products being recalled were made from January 2009 through April 2019. According to recall details listed on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the products are being recalled because they are overloaded with pyrotechnics that are meant to produce audible effects, which violates federal standards.

Consumers can return their fireworks for a full refund to Grandma’s Fireworks.

List Of Fireworks Being Recalled:

Clown

Rise in the East

CL1000

$24-36 a box, $2 individual

None Listed

Safe cracker

No Model Listed

$24-36 a box, $3 individual

None Listed

Angry Elf

No Model Listed

$39.99 a box

None Listed

Mamba

No Model Listed

$20.00 a box, $2 individual

None Listed

Crazy King

KF0168

$20.00 a box, $2 individual

None Listed

POW!

No Model Listed

$32.99 a box

None Listed

Bang

No Model Listed

$32.99 a box

None Listed

Crazy Robot Flowers

BW500

$24-36 a box, $3 individual

None Listed

Frog Balls

FB5015

$50.00 a box

None Listed

Dragon Artillery (Assorted)

W515B

$30.00 a box

None Listed

Small Festival Balls

N1000

$50.00 a box

None Listed

Cock Rises!

FF5001

$50.00 a box

None Listed

Sammy’s Best

No Model Listed

$24.00 a box

None Listed

Katherine’s Catapult

PF0402

$24.00 a pack

Clown

Heavy Bomber

GX7502

$20.00 a pack

None Listed

Multiple Rocket

No Model Listed

$50.00 a pack

None Listed

Talon

No Model Listed

$40.00 a pack.

None Listed

Block Buster

No Model Listed

$24-36 a box, $3 individual

