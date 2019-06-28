25,000 Fireworks Recalled After 8 Year Old Boy Loses Hand
About 25,000 fireworks are being recalled after a recent tragedy in Indiana.
This comes after two young boys found a broken talon rocket and lit it, resulting in the 8 year old boy to lose his hand. Now, 18 different products are being taken off the shelves at Grandma’s Fireworks in Indianapolis. The products being recalled were made from January 2009 through April 2019. According to recall details listed on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the products are being recalled because they are overloaded with pyrotechnics that are meant to produce audible effects, which violates federal standards.
Consumers can return their fireworks for a full refund to Grandma’s Fireworks.
List Of Fireworks Being Recalled:
Clown
Rise in the East
CL1000
$24-36 a box, $2 individual
None Listed
Safe cracker
No Model Listed
$24-36 a box, $3 individual
None Listed
Angry Elf
No Model Listed
$39.99 a box
None Listed
Mamba
No Model Listed
$20.00 a box, $2 individual
None Listed
Crazy King
KF0168
$20.00 a box, $2 individual
None Listed
POW!
No Model Listed
$32.99 a box
None Listed
Bang
No Model Listed
$32.99 a box
None Listed
Crazy Robot Flowers
BW500
$24-36 a box, $3 individual
None Listed
Frog Balls
FB5015
$50.00 a box
None Listed
Dragon Artillery (Assorted)
W515B
$30.00 a box
None Listed
Small Festival Balls
N1000
$50.00 a box
None Listed
Cock Rises!
FF5001
$50.00 a box
None Listed
Sammy’s Best
No Model Listed
$24.00 a box
None Listed
Katherine’s Catapult
PF0402
$24.00 a pack
Clown
Heavy Bomber
GX7502
$20.00 a pack
None Listed
Multiple Rocket
No Model Listed
$50.00 a pack
None Listed
Talon
No Model Listed
$40.00 a pack.
None Listed
Block Buster
No Model Listed
$24-36 a box, $3 individual