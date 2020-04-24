Over 2,500 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Illinois; Statewide Death Toll Nears 1,800

The Illinois Department of Public (IDPH) Health on Friday, April 24, reported 2,724 new positive cases of coronavirus in Illinois.

With the addition of IDPH’s newly reported 2,724 positive cases, the total number of positive cases in Illinois is now at 39,658.

IDPH also reported an additional 107 statewide COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in Illinois to 1,795.

Total reported cases from Illinois counties in the 44News viewing area as of April 24:

Saline: 3

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 2

As of Friday, 189,632 tests have been reported to IDPH, up from 173,316 on Thursday.

You can view more information on COVID-19 in Illinois on IDPH’s website.

Previous Illinois COVID-19 Update (April 23):

