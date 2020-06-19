Over 250 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Kentucky

Here are updates about coronavirus cases in Kentucky, according to the state Department of Health, as of June 19, 2020.

Kentucky recorded 258 new cases for a total of 13,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Additionally, two new deaths were reported, raising the total to 522 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Friday include a 95-year-old man from Franklin County and a 68-year-old man from Harlan County.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 3,451 positive cases in the county, and 182 deaths.

At least 3,516 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Click here for more coronavirus data in Kentucky.

