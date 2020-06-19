24th Case of COVID-19 Reported in Posey County

Less than a minute

An additional case of COVID-19 was reported to the Posey County Health Department.

Friday’s update brings the coronavirus case total in the county to 24.

So far, 17 residents have recovered from the virus.

The health department says the patient is in strict self-isolation and close contacts will be notified.

As of June 19, Indiana is reporting 41,746 total statewide cases and 2,327 statewide cases.

