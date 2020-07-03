24 New Positive Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Vanderburgh Co

Vanderburgh County’s total number of identified coronavirus cases has now reached 480.

That’s after the Indiana State Department of Health (IDSH) reported 24 new positive cases in Vanderburgh County on Friday, July 3.

So far, 12,676 total Vanderburgh County residents have been tested for the virus. A total of six Vanderburgh County residents have died from COVID-19.

Indiana Coronavirus Update:

Throughout the state of Indiana, 541 new positive cases were confirmed by ISDH on Friday. There are now 46,915 total positive COVID-19 cases on record throughout Indiana.

In addition, 19 new COVID-19 deaths were reported throughout the state on Friday – However, those 19 deaths includes 11 previously unreported deaths in Allen County that occurred between April 19 – June 22. Indiana’s coronavirus death toll is now at 2,488 in total.

504,153 total tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 496,835 since Thursday’s report.

Comments

comments