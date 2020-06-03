CoronavirusIndiana
24 New Dubois County Coronavirus Recoveries Reported; Small Increase in Cases
Two more cases of coronavirus were reported in Dubois County on Wednesday, June 3, by the local health department.
The Wednesday increase in positive cases reported by the Dubois County Health Department (DCHD) brings the county’s total number of identified COVID-19 cases to 206.
According to the health department, the number of recovered cases in the county is now 95 – an increase of 24 since Tuesday’s report of 71 total recovered Dubois County patients.
The number of Dubois County residents tested for the virus remained at 1417 on Wednesday.
DCHD says the contacts of the positive patients have been identified and are being monitored.
