Several people are being hospitalized because of overwhelming chlorine fumes. This happened at the Convention Center on Golden Tide Avenue Monday morning, and officials say about 50 people were evacuated.

Only 23 people have been hospitalized, according to Owensboro Health officials.

Officials say the building has been completely evacuated and crews are working to ventilate the building.

