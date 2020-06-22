22-Year-Old Killed in Drive-by Shooting

It was just after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday when officers responded to a shots fired call on East Virginia Street in the Jimtown neighborhood.

“While officers were in route to the seen, they were told that someone had been shot,” said Sergeant Nick Winsett of the Evansville Police Department. “There was a victim in this incident. Before officers could arrive, the victim had been loaded up into a car and taken to the hospital.”

Witnesses say a group of people were getting out of a car on Virgina when another car pulled up and someone opened fire.

Police say the gunfire killed 22-year-old Javion Bell.

“It’s really unfortunate to see such a thing happening here in this residential neighborhood,” said a local Jimtown Resident. “Ya know, with small businesses, families, children, because these streets, during the day, we’ll have kids throwing balls around, riding bikes, ya know, just living life.”

At this point, EPD reports that they have no suspects or suspect information.

“The detectives were all questioning the witnesses on scene,” said Winsett. “Everybody says the same thing. It happened so quickly. Everybody heard the shots, but by the time they were able to look and see what happened, the vehicle had left the scene.”

And police have not released what type or color that vehicle is.

But they are looking for tips.

If you have any information, contact EPD.

Comments

comments