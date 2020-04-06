21 Daviess County Coronavirus Patients Recovered; New Cases in Henderson, McLean Counties

As of Monday, April 6, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reports new cases of coronavirus in Henderson County, and McLean County, Kentucky.

Officials with GRDHD say there are 3 new cases in Henderson County and 1 new Case in McLean County.

As of April 6, GRDHD says 13 people in their seven-county district are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

GRDHD Has Also Released the Total Number of Recoveries in Their District, for a Total of 26 Recoveries:

21 Daviess County patients have recovered

1 Hancock County patient has recovered

3 Henderson County Patients have recovered

1 Union County patient has recovered

As of 9:00 A.m. on April 6, Total Reported Cases and Deaths in the GRDHD District Are as Follows:

Daviess County – 58 total cases; 1 total death

Hancock County – 2 total cases

Henderson County – 19 total cases

McLean County – 4 total cases; 1 total death

Ohio County – 6 total cases

Union County – 3 total cases

Webster County – 3 total cases

Additional Demographic Information From GRDHD Includes:

Comments

comments