206th Engineer Battalion Returns to Owensboro From One-Year Deployment

Thursday, June 11, marks the return of 170 members of the 206th Engineer Battalion of the Kentucky National Guard, based in Owensboro, Kentucky.

They’ll be returning from Operation Inherent Resolve – a military intervention against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

The 170 soldiers will arrive at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport in two 737’s.

A short ceremony will be held for the 206th Engineer Battalion upon their arrival at the airport before they head to the Owensboro National Guard Armory, where they will check-in at the building and meet with their families.

The soldiers were deployed from Owensboro in July of 2019, meaning they’ve been gone from home for nearly a year until now.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place for the return of the battalion.

