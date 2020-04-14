2020 W.C. Handy Blues & BBQ Festival Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival has been cancelled. The Henderson Music Preservation Society announced the cancellation Tuesday on Facebook:

It is with great sadness that we announce that the 2020 W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The safety of our community, our fans, bands, staff, and volunteers is our absolute priority. With festival-goers flying or driving to Henderson, KY from across the world, the responsible decision is to cancel this year’s festival.

The W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival has been here for you, our devoted fans for thirty years. This decision was not taken lightly.

The Blues and festival communities have been devastated by this global pandemic. In the years ahead, the W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival will be part of the recovery and healing process for our community. We know that our fans and festival family will rally around us as we look to brighter days.

Our hearts go out to the folks that financially rely on the Handy Festival, our musicians, local businesses, vendors, suppliers, crews, neighboring hotels, and restaurants.



We are already hard at work on Handy 2021, which will provide all of us an opportunity to come together in Audubon Mill Park to celebrate our community and our love of the Blues.



Please continue to stay in touch with us. We will provide updates and information through our social media channels and our website.



You Handy fans are the heart and soul of this festival! Our hearts are with you all. Be safe! We look forward to seeing you all in 2021. Please remember that next year’s festival will be June 16th-19th.