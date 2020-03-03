2020 HS BB Sectionals

BoonvilleBosseCastleCentralEvansvilleGibson CountyHarrisonIndianaIndiana SportsMater DeiMemorialNewburghNorthPosey CountyReitzSportsWarrick County

John Rawlings 2 mins ago
In 4A, Harrison pulls off the upset while Castle beats Central. 3A features Bosse beating Gibson Southern and an overtime fight between Memorial and Boonville. Dropping down to 2A, North Posey upsets Mater Dei, while South Spencer marches past Forest Park.

