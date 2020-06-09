2020 Frog Follies Show Canceled

The E’ville Iron Streetrods Ltd. has decided to cancel this year’s 46th annual Frog Follies show due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The board says they will reconnect next year on August 27, 28, and 29, 2021.

2020 deposits and payments from rodders and vendors will be automatically rolled over to the 2021 show.

If you need to cancel your reservations and you would like to receive a refund please contact us by phone at 812-428-FROG or mail at

E’ville Iron Street Rods Ltd.

P.O. Box 3011

Evansville, IN

The deadline to request your refund is July 31, 2020.

