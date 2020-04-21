2020 Fall Festival Addressed Amid Pandemic

Will the 99th annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival happen this year?

That’s the question on everyone’s mind when it comes to preparing for the week-long event.

Even though we’re months away from the iconic Evansville festival, people are wondering whether it’ll happen due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

It might be too soon to tell whether festivities will kick off on West Franklin Street, but preparations for the event take the entire year to organize.

The 2019 turnout could be hard to beat with the first-ever Half Pot reaching more than $1,228,000.

Event goers say they’re still optimistic the festivities will go on as planned, and they’re hoping to turn out, even if new social distancing guidelines are announced.

At this point, 2020 West Side Nut Club President, James Rayben, says it’s just too soon to tell.

“It’s too early. We’re going to continue to plan with hopes that we get to have a Fall Festival, but we’re going to lean on the authorities, the local authorities and state authorities to say that we do or we don’t,” Rayben said.

If all goes to plan, the Fall Festival will kick off this Oct. 5, and it’s supposed to run through Oct. 10.

That iconic munchie map has not been released for 2020, and we’re working to learn whether COVID-19 could affect food service and activities this fall.

For the latest updates impacting the 99th Annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, you can click here.

