2020 Census Offering Temporary Job Positions Nationwide

The U.S. Census Bureau is continuing its efforts to recruit thousands for temporary job positions nationwide.

Available jobs include recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors, and census takers.

Organizers say the positions offer excellent pay, flexible hours, paid training, and that positions are temporary.

Applicants may be younger than 18 to apply but must be 18 by the time they start work

For more information on these job opportunities call 1-855-562-2020 or click here.

