2020 Census Offering Employment Opportunities

The 2020 Census has announced it is now recruiting for numerous job opportunities.

Organizers say the positions offer excellent pay, flexible hours, paid training, and that positions are temporary.

Available jobs include recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors, and census takers.

Applicants may be younger than 18 to apply but must be 18 by the time they start work

For more information on these job opportunities call 1-855-562-2020.

Interested applicants can click here to apply.

