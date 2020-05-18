2020 4-H Fair Still Happening as of Now

With county fair season around the corner, event leaders are working with county officials to ensure safety guidelines are met.

According to a Facebook post, the 100th annual Vanderburgh County 4-H fair is still happening but things may change depending on government mandates.

The five-day fair will need to adhere to certain health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At this time, the fair will be held from July 20 to July 25.

The board released the following statement via Facebook:

There have been many questions surrounding the probability of the 2020 Vanderburgh County Fair amid the COVID-19 crisis. As of this time, we are still currently planning the 2020 100th Vanderburgh County Fair. We are evaluating the ability to adhere to new guidelines while working with local, state, and federal officials. The health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, 4-H’ers, and their families is our highest priority. We will update you with information as it becomes available. Please see Vanderburghcountyfair.com for any new updates. Thank you for your patience.

