2020 3rd Region Quarterfinals: Owensboro Catholic & McLean County Advance to Semifinals

Owensboro Catholic and McLean County were both hitting from long range early, and the barrage of three’s helped them advance. See the action, here.
Related Articles
2020 Womens OVC Tournament Quarterfinals: Mater Dei Grad Muensterman Ices Austin Peay at the Line
5 hours ago
Truckers Collect Supplies for Tornado Victims
7 hours ago
KSP Searching for Hart County Inmate
8 hours ago
KSP: Union County Woman Charged With Rape
10 hours ago
Check AlsoClose
-
Kentucky House Bill Would Raise Gasoline Taxes12 hours ago
-
-
High School Student Taken Into Custody1 day ago