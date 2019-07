Today’s young professionals are our future leaders, and if you want to network with some of the biggest and brightest , you should check out the Regional Young Professionals Conference on Friday, August 2nd at University of Evansville’s Ridgway Center.

Darin Lander with the Multicultural Professionals Network, and Josey Roth with the Young Professionals Alliance stopped by 44News at Noon to give more details.

Click here to register.



Comments

comments