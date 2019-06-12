2019 HS State Golf Tournament

The state golf tournament wrapped up with multiple teams and athletes making noise at the big dance. Castle finishes in a tie for fifth as a team, shooting a combined 630 at the tournament.

The Knights saw Adam Bratton finish in a tie for 4th in the tournament. His teammate Walker Beck carded a 78, while Ben Heppner tied for 62nd.

The North Huskies took 11th place. The team was led by Stewie Hobgood who finished with a 72.

Also competing for the Memorial Tigers were Justin Drake and Ben Hoagland. Hoagland would finish in a tie for 12th place, while Drake finishes in a tie for 40th.

Comments

comments