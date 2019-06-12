2019 HS State Golf Tournament

June 12th, 2019 Castle, Evansville, Indiana, Memorial, Newburgh, North, Sports

The state golf tournament wrapped up with multiple teams and athletes making noise at the big dance. Castle finishes in a tie for fifth as a team, shooting a combined 630 at the tournament.

The Knights saw Adam Bratton finish in a tie for 4th in the tournament. His teammate Walker Beck carded a 78, while Ben Heppner tied for 62nd.

The North Huskies took 11th place. The team was led by Stewie Hobgood who finished with a 72.

Also competing for the Memorial Tigers were Justin Drake and Ben Hoagland. Hoagland would finish in a tie for 12th place, while Drake finishes in a tie for 40th.

