Chanel Simmonds and Chieh Hsu won the double’s crown at the Deaconess Women’s Classic over Haruna Arakawa and Pamela Montez 6-2, 6-0.

In singles, Deniz Khazaniuk advanced to the final with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Natasha Subhash. Arakawa defeated Grace Min 7-5, 6-0 to advance to the final as well.

