The 2019-2020 Season of Broadway in Evansville Announced

Old National Events Plaza has announced the new season of Broadway in Evansville, and the list is exciting!

THE COLOR PURPLE – THE MUSICAL

Monday, November 4, 2019 at 7:00 PM

THE COLOR PURPLE is the 2016 Tony Award® winner for Best Musical Revival! Hailed as “a direct hit to the heart” (The Hollywood Reporter), this

joyous American classic has conquered Broadway in an all-new “ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold” (The New York Times).

With a soul-raising, Grammy®-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and

blues, THE COLOR PURPLE gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story. Don’t miss this stunning re-imagining of an epic story

about a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South. Experience the exhilarating power of this Tony-winning triumph that New York Magazine calls “one of the greatest revivals ever.”

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS

BY CHIP DAVIS

Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 7:30 PM

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for over 30 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis

has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics

along with a selection of compositions from Chip’s groundbreaking Fresh Aire series which introduced the distinctive Mannheim sound to all of America. The program celebrates the group’s recent anniversary of 30 years since the first Christmas album and 40 years since the first Fresh Aire album and includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller.

A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 7:30 PM

The producers of Broadway’s smash hit “The Illusionists” have brought together the world’s greatest entertainers for a spell-binding and incredible new holiday production – A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS! Experience the magic of Christmas with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists from all corners of the world, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Get into the spirit of the season with this merry treat that’s perfect for the entire family.

WAITRESS

Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest andthe town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. WAITRESS features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”). Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

BLUE MAN GROUP

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 7:30 PM

BLUE MAN GROUP performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Orlando, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. BLUE MAN GROUP is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics.

BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 7:30 PM

BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical tells the Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 7:30 PM

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You’d get THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Broadway & London’s award-winning smash comedy! Called “A GUT-BUSTING HIT” (The New York Times) and “THE FUNNIEST PLAY BROADWAY HAS EVER SEEN” (HuffPost), this classic murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania delivering “A RIOTOUS EXPLOSION OF COMEDY” (Daily Beast) that is “TONS OF FUN FOR ALL AGES” (HuffPost)!

SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS

ON SALE NOW!

Call the Box Office at

812-435-5770 x 211

Which one are you looking forward to seeing?

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

