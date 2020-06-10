20,000 Face Masks Available for Daviess County Businesses as Kentucky Reopens

In Kentucky, the final phase of Daviess County’s mask distribution program is beginning on Wednesday, June 10, as the Bluegrass State continues to reopen.

Around 20,000 face masks will be available free-of-charge to small Daviess County businesses that have 50 or fewer employees, including those that have already received mask distributions.

The 3-ply surgical masks will be distributed based on the number of employees each business has, not the estimated number of patrons.

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, qualifying businesses needing the masks can call to schedule a convenient pickup time:

The pickup location of the masks will be the Daviess County Operations Center, located at 2620 Highway 81 in Owensboro, Kentucky

For verification on pickup, businesses must provide a current copy of their Owensboro/Daviess County Occupational Business License if applicable.

The number of masks is limited so distribution will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. Any masks that are failed to be picked up will go back into inventory and a new scheduled time will need to be made by the respective business.

Under Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” reopening plan, customer-facing employees at most Kentucky businesses are required to wear masks while working.

