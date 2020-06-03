Over 200 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Kentucky

On Wednesday, June 3, 225 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky, bringing the state’s case total to 10,410.

In addition, eight new deaths were reported by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, bringing the statewide death toll to 450.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 2,612 positive cases in the county, and 160 deaths.

State health department officials reported that 3,283 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Deaths Reported in Kentucky

The deaths reported Wednesday include two women, ages 91 and 99, from Edmonson County; an 84-year-old woman from Gallatin County; the 9-month-old baby girl from Hopkins County; three women, ages 91, 92 and 93, from Jefferson County; and a 48-year-old man from Shelby County.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found here and will be updated daily.

