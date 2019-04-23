20 Cases of Mumps Confirmed at IU

Another confirmed case of mumps has been found on IU’s campus. Experts from the Indiana State Health Department joined Indiana University officials to discuss the growing mumps problem on the Bloomington campus.

In the past week, another case was confirmed marking the 20th infection at IU. The IU Health Center confirmed 17 of those cases while the other three were confirmed at outside facilities.

The first two students diagnosed with mumps are roommates and they live off campus. Nine of the infected students are associated with a fraternity but officials have not said which one.

Indiana is among the top 10 infected states so far this year and health experts think they might know why.

Public health manager Graham McKeen says, “We are seeing increases in these mumps cases and I think some of that has to do with an introduction from the vaccine. Domestically, international travelers that are bringing it to the US are letting it spur within the US and it’s circulating to those who are protected at least having two doses MMR.”

Mumps symptoms include swollen glands, fever, headache, muscle aches and loss of appetite. The CDC says most people with mumps recover within two weeks.

If you have loved ones attending Indiana University and they believe they’ve come into contact with an infected student they can get vaccinated for free at the school health center.

Comments

comments