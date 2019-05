A two-year-old found in a pond in Daviess County has reportedly died from his injuries.

The Daviess County Sheriff Office received a notification from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office in Louisville, Kentucky Saturday that 2-year-old Eaton Tindle had died at Norton’s Children Hospital in Louisville.

On May 17th, Eaton was reportedly found in a pound by two men after being outside with his family. Daviess County Sheriff’s Officials say the investigation is on going.

