2 Victims Shot in Overnight Drive-by in Evansville
Evansville Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Friday morning.
Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Judson Street around 1:45 am.
EPD says three elderly people were in the home at the time of the shooting. A 64-year-old and 85-year-old were shot.
One of the victims was shot in the head, but both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
EPD says the are has a history of violence and this house has been shot up twice in the last 8 months.
The shooting remains under investigation.