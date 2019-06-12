2 Popular Restaurants Close Their Doors

If you’ve spent any time in Mt. Vernon, IN, you’ve sat at the bar at Koodie Hoo’s and probably even had a cold drink and some fried bar food.

They promoted having a DJ last weekend, and then Monday…this:

As many of you have already heard, Koodie Hoo’s is closed. I would like to thank those of you who regularly come, and those of you who see us on occasion, for your business. This was a hard decision, but a very personal one. I just don’t enjoy it anymore and have decided it’s best for me and my family if I step away now. Again, thank you all for your business. I will miss seeing some faces.

The Kennel Club of Evansville looked like it was going strong, hosting events, including a new member meet & greet last week, but word is that they’re closed as well.

Sad to learn that the last private dining club in Evansville closed its doors yesterday. Rumor is the land will be developed for a subdivision.

Membership had declined to a point they could no longer operate. They held a special meeting roughly a week and a half ago and the members in attendance voted to close the club. Their by laws allowed them to accept a quorum of members present. Basically less than 12% of the total membership voted to close the club. I was in attendance at the meeting. Pretty sad day. I’ve spent 51 years at that club as both a guest and member.

