2 Minute Cooking Class: Veggie Burger

If you’re a carnivore like me, the second someone says “meatless”, “vegan” or “vegetarian”, you don’t want to have anything to do with that…

But Metzger’s Tavern’s Chef Zach has made it his mission to change your mind.

Metzger’s Tavern Veggie Burger:

1 Sweet Potato (cubed and roasted in the oven with salt and pepper)

2 c. Black Beans

1/2 c. cooked Quinoa

1/2 c. Quick Oats (uncooked)

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Garlic Powder

1/2 tsp. Cumin

1 tsp. Pepper

1/2 tsp. Season Salt

Lettuce/Tomato/Onion to top

Buns

Directions: Mix all ingredients together, pat into a patty and grill (flipping only once) until done.

Place face of the bun on the grill for a few seconds to toast.

Top with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Serve.

