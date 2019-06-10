2 Minute Cooking Class: Korean Kimchi Sausage Banh Mi

We’re in the kitchen with Chef Adam for this week’s cooking class, and we’re going to spice things up with exotic flavors and play with the trendiest new food item…micro-greens!

Today’s dish is a traditional Vietnamese sandwich with a Korean twist, a kimchi sausage banh mi!





Chef Adam Edwards www.chefadamedwards.com @chefadamedwards

Banh Mi

Korean Chili Mayo:

½ cup Mayonnaise

2 TBSP Gochujang Chili Paste (I couldn’t find this at Wal-Mart, so I used a Korean Chili Sauce)

Method of Preparation:

1. In a small bowl, combine the mayo and chili paste until well blended.

2. Cover and set aside for later assembly.

Pickled Vegetables

2 TBSP Granulated Sugar

4 TBSP Rice Vinegar

1 cup Carrots (julienned)

1 cup Daikon Radish (julienned) (Feel free to use regular radishes if you can’t find daikon radishes)

Method of Preparation:

1. In a bowl, mix the sugar and vinegar until the sugar dissolves. Toss the cut vegetables in the sweetened vinegar and let marinate for about 15 minutes to allow the vegetables to soften.

2. Set aside for later assembly.

Final Assembly

French Bread Rolls (this is a “traditional” thing, use any type of roll you want…get creative!)

Korean Chili Mayo

Pickled Vegetables

Thin Sliced Protein (Roast Pork, Grilled Chicken, Seared Tofu, etc)

Cilantro Leaves

Method of Preparation:

1. Split the French bread roll with a knife ¾ of the way through to make a hinge and place the cut side of the bread on a hot pan to toast. Once browned, remove from the heat and set aside.

2. Using a spoon, smear the Korean chili mayo inside the roll. Then layer the sliced protein inside and top with the pickled vegetables and cilantro leaves. Slice and serve.

Just so you know… you don’t have to use Korean sausage if you can’t find it.

You can buy a Korean marinade (I got mine at Wal-Mart) and use pork, chicken or beef.

But if you DO want to use the sausage (it is sooooo good), find it online at Old Major Market online.

When you do make it, let me know about it on Facebook!

