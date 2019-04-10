2 Minute Cooking Class: Chicken ‘n’ Rice

There’s nothing that can make your belly happy quite like chicken soup with rice!

There’s even a song about it…so it must be true.

We’re in the kitchen with Chef Zach from Metzger’s Tavern for this week’s 2 minute cooking class.


Chicken ‘n’ Rice:
2 c. celery
2 c. carrots
2 c. onion
3 c. milk
2 c. water
1 Tbsp. chicken base
2 c. heavy cream
2 tsp black pepper
2 Tbsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. red pepper flakes
3 tsp. season salt
3 tsp. garlic powder
10 oz. grilled chicken
2 c. wild rice

Directions:
Coat bottom of saucepot with olive oil.
Slightly sweat veggies down.
Add ingredients, in order, to saucepot.
Let ingredients get to a roiling boil, then turn the heat down and simmer for 45 minutes or more.

**I coated my chicken breasts in black pepper before grilling, used half the amount of salt (just table salt), and I used ground red chipotle pepper instead of flakes.**

