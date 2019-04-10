There’s nothing that can make your belly happy quite like chicken soup with rice!

There’s even a song about it…so it must be true.

We’re in the kitchen with Chef Zach from Metzger’s Tavern for this week’s 2 minute cooking class.





Chicken ‘n’ Rice:

2 c. celery

2 c. carrots

2 c. onion

3 c. milk

2 c. water

1 Tbsp. chicken base

2 c. heavy cream

2 tsp black pepper

2 Tbsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

3 tsp. season salt

3 tsp. garlic powder

10 oz. grilled chicken

2 c. wild rice

Directions:

Coat bottom of saucepot with olive oil.

Slightly sweat veggies down.

Add ingredients, in order, to saucepot.

Let ingredients get to a roiling boil, then turn the heat down and simmer for 45 minutes or more.

**I coated my chicken breasts in black pepper before grilling, used half the amount of salt (just table salt), and I used ground red chipotle pepper instead of flakes.**

