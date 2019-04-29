2 Minute Cooking Class: Cajun Catfish Street Tacos

Almost everything tastes good in a taco smothered with fresh veggies, and that goes for fish as well.

Fish Tacos, that great meal of the Baja Peninsula, can turn a cold night into a warm Summer eve…transporting you from chill into deep humidity and bliss.

This week we’re in the kitchen with Chef Zach to make his southern-style version of this Mexican dish.





Cajun Catfish Street Tacos:

Tortillas (corn or flour)

1 lb. catfish nuggets

1 cup Cajun Seasoning

Olive Oil

1 bag of favorite slaw mix (I used Kale Slaw)

Pickled Red Onion

Aioli:

1 c. Mayo

1 Garlic Clove

pinch of salt and pepper

1 tsp. Lemon Juice

(Mix all together)

Pickled Red Onions:

I large red onion

1 TBSP Honey

1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

Pinch of salt

(Bring to a boil, set aside to cool)

I’ll let you know that you can use a slaw mix, or pickled onion, feel free to get creative with this recipe!

And I used my George Foreman grill, if you have to, you can fry the fish in the skillet.

Now, I made changes…I mixed the aioli into the slaw and also used a Spring Lettuce Mix for color.

Now you can impress your family with these Cajun catfish street tacos, when you do make them, brag about it and tag me in the pictures so I can see how you did!

And if you don’t feel like cooking, but really craving one of these tacos?

Metzger’s Tavern is running these as a special all week long!

