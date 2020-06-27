2 Dead, Suspect in Custody Following Evansville Shooting & Crash

Less than a minute

Two people are dead and a suspect is in custody following a Saturday morning drive-by shooting.

According to Evansville Police, a victim was shot outside their home in the 1000 block of E. Chandler Avenue.

A witness tells EPD the suspect then left the scene in a blue van.

Not long after the shots fired call, EPD received a report of an accident involving a blue van in the 1100 block of Bellemeade Avenue.

Responding officers say they quickly determined that the driver of the van was connected to the homicide investigation just three blocks away.

Officers responding to the shooting scene found a second victim in the home.

Both were dead when officers arrived.

According to Evansville Police, the victims and suspect are close family members.

