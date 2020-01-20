2 Dead, 3 Injured Following Crash in Trigg County

A crash in Tigg County claims the lives of two people. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. HWY 68 and KY 139 in Cadiz, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, 21-year-old Brandon Hare (of Cadiz) was traveling north on KY 139 while 24-year-old Tyler Dodson (of Murray, Kentucky) was traveling on U.S. HWY 68.

Hare failed to stop at a stop sign and Dodson’s vehicle struck Hare’s vehicle in the passenger.

Hare was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hare’s passenger, 20-year-old Jarod Ballengee, (also of Cadiz) was transported to Trigg County Hospital where he passed away a short time later.

Dodson and his two passengers were all transported to Trigg County Hospital as well.

An autopsy and toxicology for Hare is being conducted Monday per the request of the Trigg County Coroner.

