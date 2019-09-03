2 Dead, 1 Still Missing After Boat Capsized Along Indiana River

Indiana Conservation Officers say a 6-year-old and a 73-year-old are dead and a third occupant is still missing after a boat capsized along the White River in Morgan County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says seven people were thrown from a boat after the boat capsized. Some victims were able to make it to shore and were pulled to shore by emergency responders.

Both victims were located at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The search for the third missing occupant is still underway.

The release of the victim’s identities is pending positive identification and family notification.

Comments

comments