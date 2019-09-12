2 Days of Taco Heaven This Weekend!

It’s not taco Tuesday…but it is two days of taco heaven starting Saturday —let’s “taco-bout” it…that was bad…

The 3rd annual Evansville Taco Festival is coming to downtown Evansville for a TWO DAY festival to celebrate Tacos, Tequila, Margaritas, Hispanic Heritage and much more!



BE PREPARED TO ENJOY:

– 15+ Taco Booths and Food Trucks.

– Frozen Margarita Bar

– Tequila Expo and Flights

– Salsarita’s Chili Pepper Eating Contest + Taco Eating Competition (Winners get $100 gift certificate and award)

– 1 HOUR VIP – Salsarita’s Chips and Queso Bar (SAT & SUN)

– Best Taco Contest (winner gets $50 in taco money)

– Piñata smash presented by La Campirana (NEW)

– Kids Zone with Face painting, bouncy houses and 30 foot obstacle course. (SAT + SUN)

– Mechanical Bull (Saturday)

– Live Entertainment, Mariachi Band, Island music, Mexican music and rock.

– Best Taco Eccentric Dress Contest (GET CREATIVE!)

– Free Parking & much more!

FIRST DRINK included with paid admission sponsored by Tecate, Tecate Light and White Claw Seltzer. Pepsi products provided as a nonalcoholic option.

STAY OVERNIGHT – Don’t miss this rate!

Doubletree by Hilton is a block from the festival and is offering attendees a special rate. Click the link for all the details. http://doubletree.hilton.com/en/dt/groups/personalized/E/EVVEDDT-TFB-20190911/index.jhtml

Taco fest is managed locally by EvansvilleEvents.com, who are the organizers for about 6 yearly festivals in Evansville, all of which have attracted thousands of visitors to the area. In the first 2 years, the festival has fundraised $3,000 that was given directly to Fiesta Evansville. Those funds were then given as scholarships for local Hispanic students.

WHAT TO EXPECT

At the event, you’ll find over 15 of the area’s best restaurants & food purveyors dishing out a variety of $3 tacos (sold separately). There will be bars and beverage stations serving margaritas, tequila flights, ice cold beer, water, soda & more. All items will work on a voucher system – there will be various voucher stations throughout the festival & all vouchers will be used as cash. Additional vendors will be on hand to sell other food (cotton candy, cakes, desserts etc) as well. Multiple ATMs will be on site & strongly encourage cash sales at voucher stations.

KIDS DETAILS

– Children 10 & under are FREE & do not need a ticket

VENDORS & SPONSOR INQUIRY

– Have a restaurant, food truck or sponsor inquiry? Drop us a line at info@TacoFestEvansville.com or by phone at 812-202-8171.

REFUND & EXCHANGE POLICY

*All tickets purchased for The Evansville Taco Festival by phone or online are final. We Do Not issue refunds or exchanges & this is a Rain or Shine Outdoor event.

Get your tickets for tacos, or miss out on all the delicious fun!

I’ll be a judge — so if you see me, come say hi — and help me eat.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments