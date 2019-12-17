2 Arrested in Henderson During Execution of Search Warrants

Authorities made two arrests Tuesday while executing search warrants in the East End of Henderson.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of over 500 grams of synthetic marijuana, 1 gram of methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of marijuana, over $1,500 cash, paraphernalia, and a handgun.

Scott Hardstock, 52, was arrested and lodged at the Henderson County Detention Center for trafficking synthetic drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessie Hardstock, 26, was arrested and lodged at the Henderson County Detention Center for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking a controlled substance, and three counts of trafficking synthetic drugs.

Zachary Armstead, 26, was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Henderson Police said the Kentucky State Police Task Force “DE/SI” executed the search warrants as part of the investigation.

