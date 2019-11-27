2 Arrested, 36 Grams of Meth Seized During Probation Visit

A probation visit results in the arrest of two people in Harrison County. Indiana state troopers and the Harrison County Probation Department visited a home in the 300 block of Wyandotte Avenue in Corydon just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, troopers observed criminal indicators and sought and received a search warrant for the home.

During their investigation, officers located over 36 grams of methamphetamine.

Eric Purvis, 29, and Kayla Simon, 22, were arrested and lodged into the Harrison County Jail.

Purvis and Simon are both charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.

Comments

comments