2.4 Earthquake Reported in Kentucky; No Damage

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.4 earthquake has occurred in Kentucky along the New Madrid fault line.

News outlets report the quake happened northeast of Kevil shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. There were no reports of damage.

The USGS at the University of Memphis said the quake was centered 4.1 miles northeast of Kevil and 12.7 miles northwest of Paducah.

How to prepare your home for an earthquake:

Fasten shelves, mirrors, picture frames, and similar objects securely to walls – preferably not over beds, sofas, or other places you may sit.

Secure tall furniture, such as bookcases and filing cabinets, to wall studs or masonry. Use flexible straps that will allow the furniture to sway without toppling. Also, secure expensive electronic devices such as televisions.

Secure appliances such as your refrigerator and water heater with straps connected to wall studs.

Store heavy or breakable objects on lower shelves, or in cabinets with latched doors.

Have a professional assess your home’s structure for quake vulnerabilities, then repair or reinforce any damaged or weak points.

