Indiana
19 Organizations to Receive $2.4 Million in Grants
The Welborn Baptist Foundation has awarded $2,400,000 in grants to 19 community organizations participating in the Foundation’s 2019 Christ-Centered Living (CCL) grant cycle.
These partnerships will support 24 programs and 11 capacity building initiatives through 2020 and 2021.
These grants will be formally presented at a celebration luncheon happening Tuesday, December 3rd from 11:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m. at the Evansville Country Club.
The awards celebration will also feature a keynote address from Peter Greer, President, and CEO of Hope International and author of the book Rooting for Rivals.
Listed below are the organizations and programs:
|Community One
|NeighborhoodEngagement Platform Development
|Media Ministries/The Dream Center
|JacobsvilleKids Zone
|Encountering Hope Ministries
|Launching Hope Central Restorative Model
|Evansville Christian Life Center
|Leadership Development / Thrive Campaign / Christ-Centered Family Care / GAIN Expansion
|Fellowship of Christian Athletes
|Southwest Indiana FCA Ministry Building
|For Evansville
|Educational Experiences for Missional Clarity & Relational Trust
|Good News Jail & Prison Ministry
|J40 Chaplains-Henderson / Vanderburgh
|Isaiah 1:17 Project
|Value Every Child
|Marsha’s Place Pregnancy Resource Center
|Earn While You Learn
|Memorial Community Development Corporation
|The Crossover
|Neighboring Group
|Church Mobilization Collaboration Pilot
|New Hope Development Corporation
|Bridge Builders Transportation
|Oakland City University
|Christ-Centered Living
|Potter’s Wheel
|The Good Life Project
|Salvation Army of Evansville
|Christ-Centered Youth Center
|Uncharted International
|Missional Engagement & Formation
|United Methodist Youth Home
|UMYH Area Engagement Initiative
|Weekday Christian Education
|Capacity Building & Operational
|YMCA of Southwestern Indiana
|Growing the Christian Mission / Youth Boxing Program
|Young Life Collaborative
|4 County Campership Fund