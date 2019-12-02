19 Organizations to Receive $2.4 Million in Grants

The Welborn Baptist Foundation has awarded $2,400,000 in grants to 19 community organizations participating in the Foundation’s 2019 Christ-Centered Living (CCL) grant cycle.

These partnerships will support 24 programs and 11 capacity building initiatives through 2020 and 2021.

These grants will be formally presented at a celebration luncheon happening Tuesday, December 3rd from 11:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m. at the Evansville Country Club.

The awards celebration will also feature a keynote address from Peter Greer, President, and CEO of Hope International and author of the book Rooting for Rivals.

Listed below are the organizations and programs:

Community One Neighborhood Engagement Platform Development Media Ministries/The Dream Center Jacobsville Kids Zone Encountering Hope Ministries L aunching Hope Central Restorative Model Evansville Christian Life Center Leadership Development / Thrive Campaign / Christ-Centered Family Care / GAIN Expansion Fellowship of Christian Athletes Southwest Indiana FCA Ministry Building For Evansville Educational Experiences for Missional Clarity & Relational Trust Good News Jail & Prison Ministry J40 Chaplains-Henderson / Vanderburgh Isaiah 1:17 Project Value Every Child M arsha’s Place Pregnancy Resource Center Earn While You Learn Memorial Community Development Corporation The Crossover Neighboring Group Church Mobilization Collaboration Pilot New Hope Development Corporation Bridge Builders Transportation Oakland City University Christ-Centered Living Potter’s Wheel The Good Life Project Salvation Army of Evansville Christ-Centered Youth Center Uncharted International Missional Engagement & Formation United Methodist Youth Home UMYH Area Engagement Initiative Weekday Christian Education Capacity Building & Operational YMCA of Southwestern Indiana Growing the Christian Mission / Youth Boxing Program Young Life Collaborative 4 County Campership Fund

