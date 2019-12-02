Indiana

19 Organizations to Receive $2.4 Million in Grants

Tyrone Morris 7 hours ago
The Welborn Baptist Foundation has awarded $2,400,000 in grants to 19 community organizations participating in the Foundation’s 2019 Christ-Centered Living (CCL) grant cycle.

These partnerships will support 24 programs and 11 capacity building initiatives through 2020 and 2021.

These grants will be formally presented at a celebration luncheon happening Tuesday, December 3rd from 11:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m. at the Evansville Country Club.

The awards celebration will also feature a keynote address from Peter Greer, President, and CEO of Hope International and author of the book Rooting for Rivals.

Listed below are the organizations and programs:

Community One   NeighborhoodEngagement Platform Development 
Media Ministries/The Dream Center  JacobsvilleKids Zone 
Encountering Hope Ministries  Launching Hope Central Restorative Model 
Evansville Christian Life Center  Leadership Development / Thrive Campaign / Christ-Centered Family Care / GAIN Expansion 
Fellowship of Christian Athletes  Southwest Indiana FCA Ministry Building 
For Evansville  Educational Experiences for Missional Clarity & Relational Trust 
Good News Jail & Prison Ministry  J40 Chaplains-Henderson / Vanderburgh 
Isaiah 1:17 Project  Value Every Child 
Marsha’s Place Pregnancy Resource Center  Earn While You Learn 
Memorial Community Development Corporation  The Crossover 
Neighboring Group  Church Mobilization Collaboration Pilot 
New Hope Development Corporation  Bridge Builders Transportation 
Oakland City University  Christ-Centered Living 
Potter’s Wheel  The Good Life Project 
Salvation Army of Evansville  Christ-Centered Youth Center 
Uncharted International  Missional Engagement & Formation 
United Methodist Youth Home  UMYH Area Engagement Initiative 
Weekday Christian Education  Capacity Building & Operational 
YMCA of Southwestern Indiana  Growing the Christian Mission / Youth Boxing Program 
Young Life Collaborative  4 County Campership Fund 

 

