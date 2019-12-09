18th Annual District 19 Charity Auction a Success in Illinois

Illinois State Police District 19 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle has announced the results of the 18th annual in-house Charity Auction held at the District 19 Headquarters on Monday, December 9th.

At the end of the day, approximately $2,100 was raised from the Charity Auction and other monetary donations.

Retired District 19 Troopers and current staff, along with local businesses and vendors, donated various items that were auctioned off.

As a result of the auction, District 19 will be able to make a $300 donation to charitable organizations already identified in each of the seven counties it serves. The donations are being made to charitable organizations that coordinate programs for children in the area this holiday season.

Lieutenant Hinkle stated, “I would like to recognize and thank those who made the 18th annual District 19 Charity Auction a success. If it was not for the continued generosity and work of those involved, these monetary donations would not have been possible.”

Lieutenant Hinkle would like to give special recognition to the following businesses and organizations for their donations to this year’s District 19 Charity Auction: Mustard Seed Market – Fairfield Cherry Street Automotive – Carmi DiMaggio’s Pizza – Carmi People’s National Bank – McLeansboro Saline County Circuit Clerk Randy Nyberg – Harrisburg

Comments

comments