1,800 Seasonal Jobs Added in Kentucky

The Commonwealth is holding steady when it comes to employment.

However, reports show seasonal jobs, not including farming, added 1,800 to the state in May.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics reports May’s jobless rate at 4 percent, showing relatively no change from April.

The state’s labor force increased by 1,654 individuals bringing the total to 2,066,916.

The report also shows the number of people employed in Kentucky was up nearly 1,474. The number of unemployed Kentuckians dropped by 180.

“Kentucky’s unemployment rate remained low in May, as most new workers entering the labor force appear to be finding jobs,” said University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) Associate Director Mike Clark, Ph.D. “However, nonfarm employment growth slowed in May, largely due to reduced employment in the professional and business services sector and the financial activities sector.”

