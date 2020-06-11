18-Year-Old Shot in Evansville, Police Seek Suspect

Less than a minute

Police in Evansville are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to N 7th Ave near Cedar Trace Apartments on Wednesday after 9 p.m. in reference to a shots-fired call.

When they arrived at the scene, officers located an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, but the offender had fled the area prior to the arrival of police.

The Evansville Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can call EPD at (812) 436-7896.

