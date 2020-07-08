18 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Vanderburgh Co; 455 New Cases Statewide

New COVID-19 information was released by the Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday, July 8.

Locally, Vanderburgh County reported 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which brought the number of identified cases in the county to 587 total.

Warrick County reported six new positive cases, Gibson County reported 11 new positive cases, and Dubois County reported six new positive cases.

Statewide on Wednesday, ISDH reported 455 new positive cases. With Wednesday’s increase in positive COVID-19 cases, there are now 49,063 total Indiana residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.

ISDH also reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, which brought Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,539 total.

To date, 535,857 total tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 530,075 since Tuesday’s report.

ISDH reported ICU bed and ventilator capacity as steady on Wednesday:

COVID-19 testing is available both statewide and locally.

State-sponsored testing sites are also available for any Hoosier needing a COVID-19 test.

Additionally, a new, free COVID-19 testing site also opened in downtown Evansville on July 6.

Another free testing option is available on Thursday to any Evansville/Vanderburgh County resident. No signup is required for testing at that site, and there will be no restrictions on receiving a test, such as being symptomatic.

Comments

comments