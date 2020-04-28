More Than $173 Million in Claims Paid in Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on the state’s efforts to work through a number of unemployment insurance claims. During a live press conference on Tuesday, he said nearly 174,000 claims have been paid out totaling more than $173 million.

However, he noted that about 37,000 claims from March remain unprocessed. Beshear said a variety of issues were causing the delays, including employer separation and identity verification issues.

“There have been significant steps taken, but we want to get through everything from March this week,” Gov. Beshear said.

Comments

comments