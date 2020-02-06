17 in Drug-Trafficking Operation Targeted in Federal Indictment

Seventeen people are accused of operating a drug trafficking ring in and around Evansville.

The defendants, who are members and associates of the Evansville Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club, were taken into custody at the end of Operation “Reaping Benefits”, announced Thursday by Josh Minkler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

Those charges come after a six-month investigation by multiple federal and local law enforcement agencies.

During the execution of multiple federal search warrants, agents seized a significant amount of methamphetamine, 23 firearms, and a large amount of U.S. currency. Additional drugs, firearms, and cash also were discovered during arrests of the defendants.

Those charged federally include:

Central Holman IV, 28, Owensboro

Gary Wayne Forston, 39, Evansville

Jason Wilson, 42, Evansville

Adam Lafferty, 38, Evansville

Shane Lewis, 32, Evansville

James Benton, 66, Evansville

Brian Eden, 40, Evansville

Paul Overby, 45, Evansville

Kimberly Wilson, 37, Evansville

Jesse Wilson, 34, Evansville

Matthew Meredith, 40, Evansville

Clarence Grubbs, 48, Evansville

Daniel Wiscaver, 61, Winslow

April Martin, 45, Evansville

Derek Sander, 48, Evansville

Demoreal Killebrew, 21, Owensboro

Prince Moss, 34, Owensboro

Kimberly Wilson and Jesse Wilson have not been arrested are currently fugitives. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Evansville Bureau of ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS.

Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Related content:

Comments

comments