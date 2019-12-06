160 Grams of Marijuana, Cash Seized in Narcotics Investigation

Authorities arrested a Henderson man and seized drugs and cash Thursday during a narcotics investigation.

Henderson Police Department with the Kentucky State Police Task Force started their investigation at a home in the 900 block of Kingsway Court.

During their investigation, officers seized 160 grams of “high grade” marijuana, $466 in cash, digital scale, five pills identified as Acetaminophen/oxycodone, and paraphernalia from the home.

Officers arrested J’Kwan Rupert for trafficking in marijuana less than 8o oz and possession of a controlled substance.

He was lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center.

